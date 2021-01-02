Don’t be lost in learning and lessons of 2020, Sanwo-Olu, Abiru tell Nigerians

As Abiru vows to keep campaign promises

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians, especially residents to enter the New Year with a rekindled and renewed hope in themselves and the nation that things will get better in 2021.

Also, despite ravaging COVID-19 challenges, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District has expressed optimism that Year 2021 will be the beginning of economic recovery and transformation in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu in his New Year’s message while speaking to journalists at the State House, Marina on Thursday, advised people not to enter 2021 with any grievance, pain or regrets, saying that all negative things should be left with 2020.

He said: “I wish every Lagosian a happy New Year. We pray that 2021 will be a year of rekindled hope for all of us in our homes, offices, schools, health facilities and every facet of life that we find…