How Bishop Chikwe, driver, regained their freedom from their abductors

By Chidi Nkwopara

The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, and the Imo State Police Command, Friday night, announced the release of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe and his driver, Mr. Robert Ndubuisi, by their abductors.

While the Police Bulletin was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna, personally signed the statement he issued.

Obinna said: “With gratitude to God, I hereby inform all Christ’s faithful and people of goodwill everywhere that at about 10pm on the first day of January, 2021, His Lordship, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, and Mr. Ndubuisi Robert, his driver, who were abducted in the evening of Sunday, December 27, 2020, were finally released.

“I personally visited and saw Bishop Chikwe in his residence at about 10.45pm, looking and feeling very weak from the traumatic experience. Nevertheless, we continue to thank Almighty God for His goodness to…