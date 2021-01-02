It is difficult to place expectations before present govt — Ex-President, IYC

Says govt pay deaf ears to public opinion

Eric Omare, rights activist and immediate past president, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, while delivering his New-Year message to President Muhammadu Buhari said that it is very difficult to place expectations before the present government.

He said: “To be honest, having regard to what Nigerians have gone through in the past five years and six months under President Buhari, it is very difficult to place expectations before the present government.”

While giving reasons for his statement, he further opined that government pays deaf ears to public opinion

“This is so because I feel that this government neither reads nor listens to any public opinion, he said.

He stated that the Federal Government should reconsider the security strategy in spite of the hopeless situation of the country.

“I think that considering the present total collapse of security of lives and property in Nigeria, I expect the federal government to…