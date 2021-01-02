Lagos NMA pledges improvement in strategies to win fight against COVID-19

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos branch, says it will not relent in its collective resolve to ensure a robust health care delivery as critical partners and improvement in its strategies in order to win the fight against COVID-19.

The NMA Chairman, Dr Adetunji Adenekan, made this known in the association’s New Year message, issued on Friday in Lagos.

Adenekan, however, said that utilising the lessons learnt in the failure to prevent the second wave of COVID-19 was key in ensuring its containment and the strengthening of the country’s health system, especially against the emerging and reemerging biologic agents and other hazards.

“We must state, with utmost sense of responsibility, that the care-free or non-challant attitude of the Nigerian public towards the COVID-19 protocols is largely responsible for the second wave of the pandemic.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the lives of the frontlines, the Nigerian Medical and Dental Practitioners and the…