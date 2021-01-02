New Year: Lagos residents optimistic of 2021

Some Lagos residents, on Saturday, expressed optimism that 2021 would be a better year for them and the nation.

They told Newsmen in separate interviews that the previous year fell short of their expectations, with the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Adekunle Brown, a Lawyer, said he started a digital marketing business last year and was hopeful for an expansion this year.

According to Brown, who is also a fish farmer, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his farm was what prompted him to start up the new business.

He added that his other expectation for 2021 was for a thriving economy and a realistic health provision for the citizenry of Nigeria.

“I value life more now because the Year 2020 had thought me that life can be very unpredictable.

“It is normal to have a crisis but how you manage it is what matters most; I think I would like to infuse that philosophy to every aspect of my life.

“I believe this year will be better,’’ he…