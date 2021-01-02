The ghost workers syndrome in Nigeria

TWO teams set up by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, to audit primary school teachers and local government workers in the state recently found that a total of 22,556 ghost workers were in the payroll of government.

Of the 22,556 ghost workers, 14,762 were discovered at the local government level, while 7,794 were found to be collecting salaries from public primary schools without being teachers. This fraud costs the state government N420 million per month!

That is not surprising. The problem of ghost workers has been a recurring issue in both federal and state civil services in Nigeria. Year in, year out, government carries out endless biometric verifications. At the end of each verification, numbers representing discovered ghost workers and money saved are rolled out. No one is ever arrested or prosecuted. The scam continues.

Claims of discovery of ghost workers by politicians and of beating of their chests for saving money have become political gimmicks which…