11 Republican senators to challenge Biden’s presidential election win

A group of 11 Republican senators and senators-elect on Saturday said that they intend to appeal the upcoming certification of the results of the presidential election.

The group, led by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, in a joint statement, said that they will vote against the certification of electors from states where U.S. President Donald Trump has disputed Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the November election.

The 11 Republicans justified their plans by claiming that the election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.

“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until (an) emergency 10-day audit is completed,” they said in the statement.

In a separate action, Senator Josh Hawley had previously said he would join with some House Republicans to object to the…