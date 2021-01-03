African nations begin trading under AfCFTA pact

African Union (AU) Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have congratulated Africans for starting trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Abiy tweeted: “Congratulations to our continent for the beginning of trading under AfCTA. The new frontier for Africa is indeed regional integration, where minds are open to ideas and markets are to trade. Trade defuses the most fraught relations and integrated markets generate prosperity.”

South African President Ramaphosa said: “I wish to congratulate AU member states and state parties to the African Continental Free Trade Area on the historic commencement of trading. The vision of the founders of the OAU has come to fruition. The dreams of an economically integrated Africa have finally been realized.”

He stated that the AfCFTA will fundamentally change the economic fortunes of the continent.

Continental trading under the AfCFTA started on 1 January 2021 and this is a historic…