Balogun market shifts resumption to Jan. 11 for security reasons

The Caretaker Management Committee of Balogun market, Lagos Trade Fair Complex, has shifted its resumption, earlier scheduled for Jan. 4, to Jan. 11, for security reasons, the Secretary of the committee, Mr Leonard Ogbonnia has said.

Ogbonnia said in a statement on Sunday, in Lagos, that it would be risky to reopen the market, earlier closed on Dec. 24 for the Christmas holidays, on the stated date because of the security situation in the market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the committee, led by Mr Anslem Dunu, was inaugurated to manage the affairs of the multi-billion-Naira market for three months; pending an election that would usher in new executives.

Ogbonnia noted that reopening the complex, as earlier scheduled, may endanger the lives and property of members, and hence the shift in dates.

“Regrettably, I wish to inform us that the security reports reaching the office of the caretaker committee on daily basis is threatening, alarming and…