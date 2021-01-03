Buhari condoles with Niger Republic over terrorist attack

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 70 people in Zaroumdareye, a border town between Niger Republic and Mali by militants, describing the incident as another clarion call for united action by African leaders against terrorism.

President Buhari, while reacting to the incident on Sunday in Abuja, said, “I am profoundly shocked by the large scale death of innocent people at the hands of these callous militants who have no regard for the sanctity of human life.”

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night said, “We are facing grave security challenges on account of the evil campaign of indiscriminate violence by terrorists in the Sahel and only united action can help us defeat these vicious enemies of humanity.”

