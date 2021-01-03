Drugs experts approve India’s coronavirus vaccine

India’s drugs regulator has recommended for emergency use, a locally developed coronavirus vaccine called Covaxin.

Covaxin is expected to be a backup to the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot.

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech, a company based in Hyderabad, with backing from the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Not much is known about the safety and efficacy of Covaxin.

The company says it has submitted all data to the drugs regulator.

The head of India’s drugs regulator is expected to share details about it at a news conference on Sunday when its formal approval is likely to be announced.

Here are some major developments related to Covaxin:

June 30, 2020 – The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approves Covaxin for human trials, making it the country’s first domestic vaccine candidate.

July 3 – An official at ICMR, India’s top clinical research agency, says in a leaked letter it envisages launching a coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15,…