FRSC decries non-collection of processed drivers’ license in South East

Mr Owoimaha Udoma, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has decried the non-collection of thousands of processed drivers’ licenses by the owners in the South-East zone.

Udoma, who is the Zonal Commander in-charge of Zone 9, comprising Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on Sunday, noting that in the states under his jurisdiction, no fewer than 2,000 processed licenses remained uncollected in each state.

Udoma said that some of the drivers’ licenses had remained uncollected by their owners for up to two years, lamenting that most often the owners could not be reached either because of a wrong phone number or that their phones could not even receive simple text messages.

The zonal commander explained that the waiting time to collect a processed license was not more than two months after which it would have been passed to the state Board of Internal Revenue for distribution to their…