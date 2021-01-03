How COVID-19 pandemic affects academic activities in Kano

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) which originated from the city of Wuhan, China, has become a major public health challenge for countries all over the world.

The pandemic led to the total lockdown of most of the human activities in various parts of the world, which also destabilised academic activities in most parts of the world, including Nigeria.

The spread of the COVID-19 initially spared Nigeria, like many other African countries, with zero recorded cases as of Jan. 2020.

This luck, however, did not last. By the 28th of February, Nigeria reported its first case, and nearly two months later, 343 confirmed cases, 91 recoveries and 10 deaths were recorded.

The closure of schools, colleges, and universities by the Federal and State governments was an urgent need which prevailed in most States in Nigeria.

Nigerian Government started taking preventive decisions on COVID-19 just after the World Health…