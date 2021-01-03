Kogi youth seek FG’s Intervention on abandoned road project

The Coterie of Ibaji Youths of Nigeria (COIYN), an umbrella organization for youth in Ibaji Local Government Area in Kogi, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to approve funds for the construction of the Otuocha-Ibaji-Idah road to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

The Chairman of COIYN, Mr Tony Edike, made the appeal at a Peace Summit, organised by the group at Ejule-Onu community in Ibaji on Saturday.

Edike urged the Federal Government, through the Minister, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to give the community a sense of belonging in the country.

The group noted that Ibaji LGA, which was created since 1996, had remained without any motorable road, electricity, functional health facilities and other basic amenities.

He explained that the federal government had on December 2009, awarded a contract for the construction of the Otuocha-Ibaji-Idah road at the sum of N7.2 billion to Nigercat Nigeria Limited.

He noted that N2.5 billion was reportedly…