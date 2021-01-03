Mararaba, environs to experience power interruption – AEDC

By
Headliners
-
5


Power: NDPHC audits NIPP to improve electricity generation

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says customers in parts of Mararaba in Nasarawa State and environs will experience power interruption between Jan. 3, and Jan. 6.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe,  AEDC’s Manager, Corporate Communications, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“Our customers in the following areas under Mararaba: Aso Pada, Mararaba Guruku, Aku Village, Kabayi, part of Abacha road towards Sharp corner, Orange market, Abbatoir.

“Others include Tudun Wada,  NIMCO Qtrs, Abacha Road, GT Bank, Polaris Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, Boundary Road, Custom Qtrs 1&3, overhead tank and environs.

“They are hereby informed that power supply to their homes and offices will be intermittently interrupted from today, Jan. 3, to Jan. 6, 2020,” he said.

According to him, the interruption  is to allow AEDC’s technical team replace the entire breaker panels at the 2X15  Mega Volt Ampree (MVA), 33/11 Kilo Volt (KV) Inj. S/S J22 in Mararaba.

The  AEDC,…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR