No change if 83m Nigerians can’t elect 11,000 representatives— Shekarau

By Bashir Bello & Abdulmumin Murtala— KANO

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau(Kano Central), said on Sunday that Nigerians cannot have the change they desire until the 83 million eligible voters can produce the elected 11,000 few that make them(voters) sleep peacefully.

Senator Shekarau noted that Nigerians are not doing the right thing to elect the right leaders from the ward level to the top, to bring about the leadership that would change the narrative of the nation.

The senator stated this during a media parley in Kano on Sunday, adding that ahead of the 2023 general elections, common sense should prevail in who becomes the President and that quality leadership should be the watchword.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau said: “There is one challenge I refer people to; it is when they understand it that they will comprehend the…