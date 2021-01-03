Police refute resignation of officer who rejected N864m bribe

By Harris Emanuel, Awka

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has denied reports making the rounds on the resignation of the Divisional Police Officer of Itam Division, Francis Eharbor, a Chief Superintendent of Police over alleged non-promotion despite his impeccable records in the service.

Reports in the social media had quoted him as saying that he decided to throw in the towel after 30 years in the service due to alleged nepotism and unbridled corruption in the service.

Besides, he is quoted in the report as claiming that he rejected a bribe totalling N864m while serving in Edo State, a development which brought him at loggerheads with his contemporaries and the high command.

But the state Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, stated that the reported resignation was a ruse as appointment and resignation are never done in the social media but through administrative procedures.

