Whither the NDDC probe? – Vanguard News

IN Nigeria, probe panels have become the classic means of covering up crimes and corruption in government, rather than the means of exposing them and punishing culprits.

Even the military panels for the recovery of government funds and property set up by the Muhammadu Buhari military regime in 1984 turned out a mere witch hunt of targeted political foes.

The panels set up by the Senate and House of Representatives to probe allegations of massive misappropriation of funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in July this year appear to have gone the way of the others even after a cloud of thespian displays on live television.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a “forensic audit” of the Commission in October 2019 when a delegation led by former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, visited him in Aso Villa.

Till date, there are no indications as to what the audit has uncovered. The nation remains in the dark about the affairs of the interventionist body…