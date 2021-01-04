1,375 migrants arrested during border closure – FG

The Federal Government said on Monday that no fewer than 1,375 irregular migrants were arrested while the border drill code-named, ”Exercise Swift Response, ” lasted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the border drill held between Aug. 20, 2019 and Dec. 17, 2020.

Speaking at a new year media briefing in Lagos on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the border drill was a huge success.

The minister said the seizures so far during the period included 157,511 – 50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice, 10,447 bags of NPK fertiliser used for making explosives and 18,630 jerry cans of vegetable oil.

The total monetary value of the seized items, according to him, is about ₦12.362 billion.

NAN recalls that ” Exercise Swift Response” was launched as part of efforts to secure the land and maritime borders in the South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West Zones from smuggling and irregular migration.

