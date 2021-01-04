Balogun Market traders react to shift in resumption date



Mixed reactions are coming from Balogun Market traders over the shift in the resumption date for business activities after the December 24 closure of the market for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The caretaker management committee inaugurated in December to manage the complex had shifted the resumption date from January 4 to January 11, citing insecurity.

However, some of the traders, on Sunday, said the shift was uncalled for, while others viewed it as a welcome development.

Chief Oscar Odogwu, Balogun Market Presidential hopeful in the yet to be conducted election, said that it was a ploy by the committee to stay longer in office than required.

Odogwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Fragrance World Ltd, described the lockdown of the market for a week, after the Christmas and the New Year break, as ”sinister”.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Another fire outbreak in Balogun market (Video/photos)

“This is unfriendly to those of us that are daily income earners that…