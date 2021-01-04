Gunmen kill three, abduct medical doctor in Oyo

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

UNKNOWN gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a medical doctor, Akindele John Kayode, at one Health Care Center, Tapa, in Ibarapa North Local Government.

The doctor was reportedly abducted around 11 pm on Saturday.

This happened just a few hours after some bandits killed a Chief Executive Officer of an independent marketer and his two young cousins in Idere.

It was gathered that the CEO of the filling station and his cousins were killed by unknown gunmen, around 7pm on Saturday, January 2nd, in Idere, Ibarapa Central Local Government.

As a result of the incessant attacks, people of the area have called on federal and state governments saying bandits appear to have taken over the area.

When the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi was called, he said he did not have details as of the time of filing this report.

He said, “I don’t have any details yet. When I have been briefed about the incident, I will call you”.

Vanguard News…