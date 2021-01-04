Police dock Sowore, 4 others on 3-count charge

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, on Monday, arraigned the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, before an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2.

Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election and publisher of an online news outlet, Sahara Reporters, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for leading a protest against bad governance in the country.

He was docked alongside four others, Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter and Kimrere, on a three-count charge that bordered on criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and alleged attempt to incite others.

The Prosecution told the court that the Defendants were arrested with placards that called for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, all the Defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It will be recalled that Sowore was previously detained for…