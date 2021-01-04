Teenager withdraws sexual harassment case against Ogun commissioner

Melojuekun Barakat, the teenager that accused Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, of sexual harassment, has withdrawn the allegation.

Barakat made her new stance known in a video in which she also appealed to Nigerians to allow the matter to be laid to rest, saying “there were few misconceptions and misunderstandings between me and the commissioner.”

Her father, Melojuekun Adesola Mansur, also spoke in the same manner in a video, stating: “I understand there are some misconceptions and misunderstandings along the line between my daughter and the honourable commissioner.”

In a video that went viral, 16-year-old Barakat had alleged that the commissioner lured her into his house and attempted to rape her.

She said her screaming made the commissioner stop, after which he offered her N2,000, with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State reacting by suspending the commissioner.