Veteran Journalist, Eddie Aderinokun is dead

…Buhari pays tribute

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns journalist, poet, author and sports administrator, Otunba Eddie Aderinokun, who passed on January 3, 2021, aged 80.

The President salutes the more than 60 years of vibrant journalism practice by Aderinokun, which saw him rise to editorship of the then reputable Daily Express Newspaper, and his contribution to literature through many books, particularly on poetry.

“Also unforgettable are his footprints in sports development, particularly volleyball, where he made his mark as a very successful Chairman of the Nigerian Volleyball Federation,” President Buhari says.

The President lauds the fact that Aderinokun, as President of Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists, shared his wealth of experience, and guided younger professionals on the path of ethics and good conduct, adding that all these would be recorded in his favour by posterity.

He condoles with…