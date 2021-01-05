Avert looming humanitarian crisis, Ugborodo community tells Buhari

Ugborodo community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently step in to stop the brazen infractions of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC Pipelines in the area, noting that the indigenes are in great danger due to alleged indifference of SPDC.

A concerned indigene of Ugborodo Communities Mr. Erefoluwa Keka made the call in an open letter he signed made available to journalists on Tuesday in Warri.

The letter reads “As you read this open letter, the lives, assets and future generation of over 50 communities, hosting the network of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC Pipelines, particularly indigenes of Ugborodo in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, are in grave danger.

“Unlike the situation in Ogoni, Rivers State, wherein SPDC was accused of causing the monumental spill, the situation in Ugborodo Communities is largely due…