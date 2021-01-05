Court defers ruling on Sowore, others bail request till Friday

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2, on Tuesday, adjourned till Friday to rule on bail application that was filed by the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoleye Sowore, and four others that are standing trial with him for alleged unlawful assembly.

Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello, however, directed that Sowore and his co-Defendants- Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Damilare Adenola, and Emmanuel Bulus- should be transferred from Kuje Correctional Center where they were previously remanded in, to the Force Criminal Investigation Department situated at Garki Area 10, Abuja.

Sowore, who arrived at the court in handcuffs, had in the course of the proceeding, complained about degrading treatment he said they were subjected to at the Kuje Correctional Center.

He told the court that the prison authorities denied them access to medical treatment, food, and water.

Following his complaint, aside from…