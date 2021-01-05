Edo community demands N50bn compensation for five slain youths

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin

The people of Imiakebu in Etsako East local government area of Edo state have demanded the sum of N50 billion as compensation for the killing of five of its youths on December 28, 2019, by the police in the area.

The clan head of the Community, Chief Ugheiemhekhia Yahaya, Azamanodu II of Imiakebu who appeared with four others before the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses alleged that the five youths were killed by the Divisional Police Officer of the Aganebode Station of the Nigeria Police Force, a Superintendent of Police he identified as John. E. Agaga in his community.

He also asked for N50m compensation each for five elders, including himself who were wrongfully detained at the Aganebode police station and state police command headquarters for five days.

He also asked the panel to compel the police authorities to release the bodies of the slain youths to their families to enable them to give them befitting…