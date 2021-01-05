Events across Nigeria in pictures

By
Headliners
-
2


Some major events across Nigeria from weekend till Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Events across Nigeria
CONSULTATIVE MEETING: President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo hopeful, Professor George Obiozor; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at Obiozor’s Uburu country home in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
PARTY GONE SOUR: 71 guests of nightclubs in Lekki and Surulere areas of Lagos were, weekend, arrested for breaking Covid-19 protocols. 11 vehicles were also impounded.

READ ALSO: 2023: Zone your presidential tickets to South-East, Kalu, Ekweremadu, Anyim tell APC, PDP, others

DIPLOMATS: From left— Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi; his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, during a meeting in Abuja, Tuesday. (NAN PHOTO)
Some major events across the country on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
COMPENSATION: Secretary to Kogi State Government, Mrs. Ayoade Folashade(3rd right); and other government officials at the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR