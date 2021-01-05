FCT trains 2000 on pest control, begins dry season farming campaign

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of measures to ensure food security, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has begun an aggressive campaign targeted at boosting dry season farming and has also trained about 2000 farmers on pest control and storage techniques.

Acting Secretary, FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Ibe Chukwuemeka disclosed this at a media interface in Abuja.

According to him, the campaign is designed to mitigate the adverse effects of the continued attacks on farmers by bandits in some parts of the country, adding that the FCT has large farming populations that could contribute maximally to the nation’s food production.

He said, “the Secretariat is currently embarking on programmes to support dry season farming activities in order to guarantee the availability of food all year round. Apart from providing irrigation equipment to farmers such as water pumping machines, water hoses etc, the Secretariat has assisted farmers to…