NERC approves new tariff increase for IBEDC in minor review

By Obas Esiedesa

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved a minor review of electricity tariff for Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), increasing electricity cost for consumers under the franchise area.

IBEDC franchise area includes Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and parts of Niger, Ekiti and Kogi states.

NERC in an order (NERC/225/2020) signed by its Chairman, Sanusi Garba and Commissioner Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye on December 31, 2020, said the new tariff order took effect January 1, 2021 and will exist until a new order is made.

A copy of the order seen by Vanguard showed that the tariff increases will commence from July 1, 2021.

According to the order, tariff for customers in Band A (minimum supply of 20hrs daily) will increase by N6.85 to N69.18/kwh, a 10.98 percent rise.

Also from July 1, tariff for customers in Band B (minimum supply of 16hrs daily) will increase by 13.1 percent (N7.65) to N66.04/kwh from the present…