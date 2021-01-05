Nigeria records 91,351 COVID-19 cases, 1,318 deaths

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 91,351.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its verified website.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria recorded 1,145 cases on Dec. 18, 2020.

The centre also announced seven deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,318.

It stated that three of the deaths occurred in Lagos, two in Sokoto, while Kebbi and Abia recorded one fatality each.

The NCDC said that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients stood at 75,699, including 655 patients that were discharged on Monday after testing negative from the virus.

It said that Lagos, the epicentre of COVID-19, recorded the highest number of cases with 654, while FCT recorded 200.

Other states are Plateau-60, Kaduna-54, Kano-40, Rivers-30, Edo-28, Nasarawa-25, Kebbi-19, Bauchi-18, Oyo-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Bayelsa-11, Ogun-11, Delta-nine, Abia-eight,…