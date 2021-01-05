Obaseki to open defence Jan 5

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo will on Jan. 5, open his defence at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the ongoing alleged certificate forgery suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against him.

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, adjourned the matter on Monday for Obaseki to open his defence on Jan. 5, after the APC closed its case after calling six witnesses.

The APC and one of its chieftains, Mr Williams Edobor, dragged Obaseki to court for allegedly forging his University of Ibadan degree certificate.

They said he submitted the certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of his educational qualification to contest the Sept. 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo.

Other defendants in the suit are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and INEC.

The fifth and sixth witnesses, Mr Gabriel Iduseri and Mr Maikano Asekomhe, in their testimonies, claimed that Obaseki forged his university of Ibadan certificate…