PDP rejects new Osun state secretariat

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alerted Nigerians of clandestine plots by certain individuals to set up a strange office in Osogbo, Osun state, and purport such to be the Osun State secretariat of the PDP.

A statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party said: “for the avoidance of doubts, the PDP states in unequivocal terms that our legitimate state secretariat in Osun state remains our office located at Km 3, Ikirun Road, beside Federal Road Safety Corps Office, Bike Area, Osogbo, Osun state.”

The statement further read: “It is imperative to state that our great party does not operate or recognize any other state secretariat in Osun State other than the above stated.

“All party members, critical stakeholders and supporters, particularly in Osun state and the nation at large, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, all security agencies, the media…