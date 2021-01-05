Sex scandal: FCMB’s MD proceeds on leave

The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Mr Adam Nuhu, has preceded on leave following the ongoing investigations by the bank’s Board of Directors on the allegations of extra marital affairs with an ex-staff of the bank.

The bank in a statement, said the development would guarantee the sanctity of the review action the Board has initiated on the allegation.

The statement reads: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Mrs Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics. This is already under way.

“During the period of the review, the Managing Director has volunteered to proceed on leave….