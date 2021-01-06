APC, Obaseki, others to adopt final addresses January 7

The Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the ongoing alleged certificate forgery suit against Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo until Jan. 7 for parties to adopt their final written addresses.

The parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr William Edobor, Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are to adopt their final written addresses as their brief of arguments in the suit.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Obaseki called another witness, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, a professor of Comparative Politics from the University of Ibadan.

Osaghae, a subpoenaed witness, tendered a Certified True Copy (CTC) of a Bachelor of Science degree certificate in Political Science that was awarded to him by the University of Ibadan on July 6, 1979.

The certificate was admitted in evidence and marked as exhibit D18.

The witness told the court under cross-examination, that he was aware that the original…