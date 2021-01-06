COVID-19 second wave: Lagos may lockdown if...

As Sanwo-Olu raises the alarm over frightening spike in infection cases

Reiterates needs for caution, compliance to safety protocols

Lagos deputy gov losses half brother

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following rising cases of COVID-19 and non adherence to safety protocols by residents, indications emerged on Wednesday of possible lockdown again in Lagos to curtail an alarming rate of the spread in the state.

To this end, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, stressed the need for citizenry to be more cautious and comply with all safety protocols amid spike in cases of COVID-19 as the state recorded an all time highest cases on Tuesday.

The governor, in the early hours gave the advice via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves…