FG emphasises ban on rice importation

The Federal Government on Tuesday emphasised ban on rice importation.

Mr Abdulhamid Ma’aji, Comptroller, Nigerian Customs Service in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara, made the emphasis at the reopening of Illela Border in Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government made the emphasis as importers and exporters in Sokoto get excited at the reopening of the Illela border.

Illela border was reopened by dignitaries from Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Ma’aji said that the border reopening was being monitored to ensure sanity.

He said that border closure was in the interest of Nigerians.

The comptroller noted that many instruments used by criminals were brought into the country through land borders.

He said that efforts were being made to curb it.

He called on Nigerians to show understanding and support for government policies and appealed to traders to adhere to business regulations and safety guidelines.

