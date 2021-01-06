Fire guts car at Ogudu

By Bose Adelaja

A Toyota Highlander Jeep is currently on fire in Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 7.25am, at Ogudu inward Iyana-oworo/ Third Mainland Bridge.

Details of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained but eye witnesses’ account said fire fighters are yet to arrive the scene as at 7.35am.

However, men of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA are on ground.

The incident has resulted in traffic gridlock which stretches as far as Estate/Alapere.

Vanguard News Nigeria

