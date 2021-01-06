LSWLFCA narrates experience over Wharf Landing fees violence

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority, LSWLFCA, has given its side of the case of attack on the officers by individuals opposed to the fees.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that trouble started when the enforcement team of LSWLFCA impounded eight vehicles after the drivers beat its checkpoint.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, Public Affairs Officer of LSWLFCA, Michael Oputeh, said that the drivers called some persons who came with two vehicles and several motor bikes and forcefully released the vehicles after disposing the workers present of their phones, cash and jewelleries.

He said: “What actually happened that night is that there are some vehicles that we impounded because they refused to pay their wharf landing fees charged at N300 for cars and N500 for Jeeps/buses. Some of them were carrying police officers and as a result beat our first collecting point, we have another collecting point very close to our office where…