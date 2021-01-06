The last hurrah! – Vanguard News The last hurrah!

By Femi Fani-Kayode

It is after midnight Nigerian time and we have just slipped into the 6th day of January 2021.

Today is the “D-day” for America and the rest of the world and whatever happens later today will shape the collective fortunes of not just America but also humanity into the foreseeable future.

It is the day in which the destiny of America and the entire world will be determined.

It is the day every Trumper has been waiting for for the last few weeks and ever since the sham and ‘big steal’ of the November 3rd presidential election when Joe Biden was rigged in by the Deep state, the proponents of the New World Order, Big Tech, the Fake News Media and the agents of the Illuminati.

It is the day when the American Congress and Senate meet jointly with the ‘Electors’ of each state for certification of the presidential election.

It is the day that provides the final opportunity for the great injustice that has been done to Donald…