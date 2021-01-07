Fani-Kayode condemns invasion of Capitol Hill, asks Trump to emulate Goodluck Jonathan

…Congress certifies Joe Biden’s Electoral Victory

…Trump confirms there will peaceful transition of power on January 20th

By Idowu Bankole

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian minister of culture and tourism and a frontline supporter of outgoing United States president, Donald Trump, has condemned in strong terms the invasion of the United States Capitol Hill where electors were gathered to confirm the electoral victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Recall Fani-Kayode had earlier reiterated his stance that defeated Trump will retain power come 6th of January when electors gathered for confirmation of electoral votes.

The United States Congress has since certified Joe Biden electoral college victory.

In a statement, personally signed by the former aviation minister, made available to Vanguard, Chief Fani-Kayode said he believed the election was clearly rigged but he should emulate former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan. and let things go for the sake of peace for…