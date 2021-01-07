I was paid N4,000 as monthly salary ― ASUP chairman

***Poly workers may go on strike over minimum wage arrears, promotion, others

By Adesina Wahab

The controversial payment system introduced by the Federal Government, the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, may lead to the disruption of activities in the nation’s polytechnics, as the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, has cried out against the lapses inherent in the system and is threatening industrial action.

Speaking in a chat in Lagos on Thursday, the Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech Chapter Chairman, Mr Remi Ajiboye, said salaries of members were being cut indiscriminately, citing an instance in which he was paid N4, 000 as monthly salary.

Ajiboye is a Senior Lecturer whose salary should be over N300,000 monthly.

This is as many federal workers are complaining about the irregularity in the payment of their salaries

A Vice Chancellor in a federal university in the North was reportedly paid N72,000 as salary at a point in time.

The…