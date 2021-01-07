Kano reaffirms commitment to minimum wage, says deductions temporary

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government has reaffirmed its commitment to the continuous implementation of the N30,600.00 minimum wage for civil servants.

It however said, that deduction in November/December workers’ salary was a temporary measure informed by the drop in federal allocation and dwindling internally generated revenue occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who stated this in a statement, Thursday, indicated that the deduction was necessary to keep the government going in the face of the prevailing economic recession facing the country.

“The state government took the measure instead of contemplating on paying half salary or in batches as obtained in other states or layoffs.

“Similar temporary measure was taken, including cut in the allowances for all political appointees in its administrative structure, during the first wave of the pandemic in the country between March and…