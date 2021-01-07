LUTH worries over increasing severe cases of covid-19

…Says most patients come in late, 20 on oxygen

…FG to start administering vaccines on Nigerians soon

…Lockdown looms in Lagos as Sanwo-Olu raises alarm over spike

…Vaccination could jeopardise our natural immunity to COVID-19 —Virologist cautions

…UNILAG loses another Professor to COVID-19

By Sola Ogundipe, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Gabriel Enogholase, Chioma Obinna, Adesina Wahab Omeiza Ajayi

Management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, yesterday, raised the alarm over the upsurge of severe cases of Covid-19 new infections in the hospital, even as it expressed worry that most of the patients were on oxygen, while many others come in when they are in critical condition.

This came as the Federal Government said it was planning to begin administering the Covid-19 vaccine on Nigerians before the end of March. Following rising cases of Covid-19 and non adherence to safety protocols by residents, indications emerged, yesterday, of a possible lockdown again…