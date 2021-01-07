MTN Next Rated artist, X-Two J addresses unverified stories

By
Headliners
-
5


MTN Next Rated artist, X-Two J addresses unverified stories

 

Name, brand name, what you do

I’m ThankGod Kelechi Johnny, my brand name is X-Two J. I do music, I’m an Afro-pop and R&B artist

How you got your stage name

The name X-TWO J came from the way I do my stuff, it means multiplication ” x2 “. I multiple in everything I do, my music, my energy, etc, I don’t minus. I will always give you a surprise of anything you throw at me more than you can think.

Experience with a fan going unclad in your concert

There was maximum security but you know love fears nothing. she was just a true fan who couldn’t hold her mind and self on me and my music that I respect so much, moreover (Coker to the world concert ) was my first concert in the hood, the love and energy my people have for me was too lit

MTN Next Rated artist, X-Two J addresses unverified stories

The female fan, Shatta Bandle, Wizkid, Dangote, what is the connect?

It’s a long story I can’t really explain but all I know is that I was just doing my thing and they all feel me. Big respect to them regardless of what the Internet…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR