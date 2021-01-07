MTN Next Rated artist, X-Two J addresses unverified stories

Name, brand name, what you do

I’m ThankGod Kelechi Johnny, my brand name is X-Two J. I do music, I’m an Afro-pop and R&B artist

How you got your stage name

The name X-TWO J came from the way I do my stuff, it means multiplication ” x2 “. I multiple in everything I do, my music, my energy, etc, I don’t minus. I will always give you a surprise of anything you throw at me more than you can think.

Experience with a fan going unclad in your concert

There was maximum security but you know love fears nothing. she was just a true fan who couldn’t hold her mind and self on me and my music that I respect so much, moreover (Coker to the world concert ) was my first concert in the hood, the love and energy my people have for me was too lit

The female fan, Shatta Bandle, Wizkid, Dangote, what is the connect?

It’s a long story I can’t really explain but all I know is that I was just doing my thing and they all feel me. Big respect to them regardless of what the Internet…