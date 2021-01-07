NCC allays fear of mass disconnection of subscribers

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has dismissed fears of mass disconnection of telephone subscribers as a result of the ongoing linkage of SIM Registration Records with the National Identity Number, NIN.

The Commission in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said there was no need for such fears as the ongoing exercise was part of efforts to enhance “our general safety and to help in such vital exercises like national budgeting, policy planning, social Intervention programmes and many more.”

The commission was reacting to a numerous publications which created fears that the ongoing linkage of SIM Registration Records with NIN would lead to mass disconnection of telephone subscribers.

According to NCC, “The attention of NCC has been drawn to numerous publications in both print and electronic media regarding the unfounded fears of mass disconnection of telephone subscribers as a result of the ongoing linkage of…