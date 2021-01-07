Ogun SUBEB boss tasks staff on dedication, punctuality

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, has charged staff of the agency and those at Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) to be more dedicated, diligent and punctual to work in the new year.

Majekodunmi gave the charge at the new year prayer session of the board held at its premises in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He stated that being dedicated and punctual at work gives one joy and peace of mind.

The chairman, therefore, urged the staff to perform their duties as expected, in order to achieve the desired goals of the board under his watch.

Majekodunmi appreciated the love, unity, and cooperation that existed among the members of staff before his arrival, which was also extended to him when he came on board.

He then urged them to continue in that spirit and pledged his support to all members of staff.

The SUBEB boss also disclosed that Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the general renovation of…