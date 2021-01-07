We were attacked with metal pipes, over 50 of us hospitalized – U.S Police

By Nwafor Sunday

The United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, Thursday revealed that more than 50 police officers sustained injuries and are currently hospitalized following attack by some persons allegedly supporting President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by the Journalists, the Police Chief said that they were attacked with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and other dangerous objects.

According to him: “United States Capitol Police officers and our law enforcement partners responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building.

“These individuals actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.

“As…