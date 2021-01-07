Why we veered into auto assembling— Mikano

*Holds first test drive of Geely brand in Nigeria

By Theodore Opara

MIKANO Motors, a subsidiary of Mikano International Limited has explained why it went into automobile production in Nigeria. The renowned service provider which launched two Geely models EC7 Sedan and X7 Crossover assembled at its plant, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, said that their aim is to create jobs for the youths and stimulate the economy.

Addressing newsmen shortly after media test drive of the cars, at their plant, the Sales Manager, Mr. Evaristus Eze said: “The local assembly of Geely automobile brand is part of his company’s efforts towards boosting the nation’s economy via job creation.

“Although Mikano has always been known as a service provider in many aspects, including power, steel and medical, our decision to invest in the automotive sector was motivated by our belief that Nigeria deserves a better transportation experience, rather than being a dumping area for second-hand cars with no…