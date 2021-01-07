Zurich Elite Business School offers International MBA programme for $2,500

By Elizabeth Osayande

AN international business school, ZEBS Global, is offering international MBA programme for $2,500 with a scholarship of $1,000 for every student that registers before January 25, 2021.

According to the brochure from the institution made available to our correspondent, the programme would help meet Industry needs and afford applicants the opportunity to get an international MBA degree at an affordable cost.

Other unique selling point of applying for the programme are: Flexible and instalment payment systems; an International reputable institution with different accreditations; International Faculty made of European, American and Africa academics, industry giants (from Google, Siemens, Rolls Royce etc) and policy organizations (United Nations, African Technology Policy Studies Network); Flexibility in delivery of programames combining asynchronous and synchronous models including online training, live sessions, recorded videos, state-of-the-art case…